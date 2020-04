© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty



"We strongly think Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is not fit for his role as WHO Director General. We call for the Immediate Resignation of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. A lot of us are really disappointed. We believe WHO is supposed to be politically neutral. Without any investigation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus solely believes on [sic] the death and infected numbers that the Chinese government provided with them."

"Taiwan should not be excluded from WHO for any political reasons. Their technologies are far more advanced than some of the countries on the "selected WHO list."

"Throughout the crisis, the WHO has shied away from placing any blame on the Chinese government, which is in essence the Communist Party of China. You, as leader of the WHO, even went so far as to praise the Chinese government's 'transparency' during the crisis, when, in fact, the regime has consistently lied to the world by underreporting their actual infection and death statistics."

An online petition calling both for the resignation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the inclusion of Taiwan in the globalist body was nearing one million signatures Sunday morning.The campaign began on January 31 when the petition titled,appeared on Change.org,The author said this was partially to blame for the number of infected cases increasing more than tenfold from 800 to more than 10,000 in as little as five days.The petition reads:It ends with the following plea:As Breitbart News has extensively reported, the criticism of the handling of the Chinese coronavirus crisis by WHO in general and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in particular has been growing On Thursday, a group of Republicans from the House Oversight Committee wrote to Tedros , demanding the Ethiopian disclose the precise nature of his relationship with Chinese Communist Party officials.The GOP letter cited a January message on Twitter in whichAs of yet there has been no response by WHO to the calls for Tedros' resignation aligned with the need for a transparent overhaul of the entire operation. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow sets out the case below:Meanwhile, the United States surpassed Italy for total coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday night and is now leading the world in reported fatalities from the Wuhan virus, as Breitbart News reported Data from Italy's Civil Protection reveals the nation has suffered a total of 19,468 fatalities from the coronavirus.Both the U.S. and Italy have now exceeded 19,000 deaths due to the Wuhan virus, while the overall death tolls from the Chinese virus continue to surge in Spain (16,353) and France (13,216).