This principle is at play in the regulation of the genes responsible for directing stem cells to multiply themselves in the developing mouse embryo, as described in a new study in Science Advances In the study, scientists Oliver Bell, Jorge Zepeda-Martinez, and their collaborators from the Vienna BioCenter and USC studied the "silencing" of key genes that direct stem cells to differentiate into specific cell types or lineages. When these lineage-specific genes are silenced, the stem cells produce more stem cells, enabling the normal embryonic development of a mouse.Silencing these genes involves a group of proteins called Polycomb repressive complexes, or PRCs. The PRCs make what are known as epigenetic changes, which reduce the activity of the lineage-specific genes that would commit a stem cell to becoming a more specialized cell type.The redundancy is that there are two separate groups of PRCs, and both groups independently and simultaneously work to silence the same lineage-specific genes. If PRC group one stops working, then group two can handle the job. If PRC group two fails, then group one is a capable backup."Our results reconcile previous observations that one of the PRCs, namely PRC2, is not required for the self-renewal of mouse embryonic stem cells. We now show that PRC2 is critical for directing cPRC1 activity to maintain repression of lineage-specific target genes, when vPRC1 function is compromised," said Bell. "Thus, the PRCs coordinate redundant mechanisms that ensure robust repression of key lineage-specification genes not only for differentiation, but also for maintaining the identity of mouse embryonic stem cells."Additional co-authors include: Carina Pribitzer, Jingkui Wang, Thomas R. Burkard, Brian Reichholf, Julian Jude, Hagar F. Moussa, and Johannes Zuber from the Vienna BioCenter; Daniel Bsteh from the Vienna BioCenter and USC; and Silvia Golumbeanu, Qing (Sunny) Zhao, and Suhn Kyong Rhie from USC.Five percent of this research was federally funded by a U.S. National Institutes of Health grant (K01CA229995). Ninety-five percent was funded by other sources: the Austrian Academy of Sciences, the New Frontiers Group of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (NFG-05), the Human Frontiers Science Programme Career Development Award (CDA00036/2014-C), the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, and a Boehringer Ingelheim Fonds PhD Fellowship.