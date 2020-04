© Reuters/Ali Khara



Tehran has unveiled new artificial intelligence software to speed up detection of the Covid-19 virus.The software was revealed by government officials in Tehran on Saturday. Developed by a consortium of Iranian universities in only one month,Wearing a face mask at the press conference, Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari told reporters that the breakthrough will ease the workload on analysts - who previously had to manually pore over hundreds of pictures per day - and bring a "new perspective" to the diagnosis and treatment of the virus.However, the methodaround the world in favor ofUS sanctions have hampered Iran's access to medical equipment, forcing the country's scientists to innovate. However, studies have shown thatA Chinese research paper published just over a month ago recommended it be used asIran is one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic in the Middle East. More than 55,000 cases have been confirmed in the Islamic Republic, and nearly 3,500 people have died. The virus has claimed the lives of religious leader Ayatollah Hashem Bathayi Golpayegani, along with at least 12 sitting or former politicians.Efforts to contain the spread of the virus have been constrained by the US' economic sanctions on Iran. The leadership in Tehran has argued that,In a televised address on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said that the coronavirus crisis is "a great opportunity for Americans to apologize... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran."