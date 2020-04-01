© ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images



But different countries are also reporting cases and deaths in different ways: in Italy, Covid-19 is listed as the cause of death even if a patient was already ill and died from a combination of illnesses.

The proportion of people who have died from the disease varies strikingly from country to country. But why?The figure at the root of so much global angst about coronavirus is currently 4.7 per cent.That is the proportion of people, as of Sunday afternoon, who have died after being diagnosed with the virus — 32,137 out of the 685,623 who have tested positive for Covid-19 around the world.It compares with a death rate of around 0.1 per cent for seasonal flu and 0.2 per cent for pneumonia in high-income countries.Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's health emergencies programme, has outlined four factors that might contribute to the differing mortality rates: who becomes infected, what stage the epidemic has reached in a country, how much testing a country is doing, and how well different healthcare systems are coping.John Ioannidis, a professor of epidemiology at Stanford University, has branded the data we have about the epidemic "utterly unreliable."Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have estimated that, in Wuhan, where the pandemic began, the likely death rate was 1.4 per cent — much lower than the previous estimate of 4.5 per cent, which was calculated using official statistics on the region's cases and deaths.In the U.K., where the government has been criticised for a slow initial response, only the most serious cases are being tested. In total 1,231 people have died out of 19,758 confirmed cases, giving a death rate of 6.2 per cent.The WHO has also warned that younger people are "not invincible" and must take the virus seriously.Italy has to date been the worst affected country in Europe, with 10,023 deaths and 92,472 infections, giving a crude mortality rate of 10.8 per cent. But the average age of Italians who have tested positive is 62, and the vast majority of those who have died have been 60 or over."Italy has been a poster child for healthy people living into old age," said Dr Ryan. "Unfortunately, in this case, having that older population may mean that the fatality rate appears higher because of the actual age distribution of the population.""Only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus," said the scientific adviser to Italy's minister of health last week.In the U.K., about 150,000 people die every year between January and March. To date, the vast majority of those who have died from Covid-19 in Britain have been aged 70 or older or had serious pre-existing health conditions.Speaking at a parliamentary hearing last week, Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, said it was not yet clear how many "excess deaths" caused by coronavirus there would be in the U.K.At what stage in the epidemic cycle a country begins to prepare its healthcare system is crucial.In one hospital in Lombardy, northern Italy, a chronic shortage of equipment means staff are using snorkelling masks bought from Decathlon, a leisure goods chain, to hook up patients to oxygen supplies.Given the number of patients in intensive care in the region, the WHO's Dr Ryan said last week, the fact that doctors are saving "so many is a miracle in itself".Dr Clarke said it was "not a given that [the U.K. and Germany] will end up in exactly the same place that Italy is in," because "you can't draw any cast-iron conclusions from a trajectory on a graph".Being behind the curve gives countries longer to prepare for an outbreak and learn from others' mistakes.