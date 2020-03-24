But McConnell faces another major hurdle, with Rand Paul becoming the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus and several other Republican senators now in self-quarantine. All this adding to the debate over whether members of congress, many of whom are in the high-risk category for coronavirus, should be allowed to vote remotely, which is currently not allowed.

Governor, last night, I believe it was yesterday, the Democrats in Congress blocked this latest almost $2 trillion aid package on the basis that, according to Democrats, it had a "slush fund" - what they call it, a pejorative term - too much money to corporations, not enough to regular folks. My question to you though is, people are desperate, they need this money, they need this help. Is this the time to have these kinds of arguments or should it be fast-tracked essentially?

Republicans say they have already made big concessions. They've already agreed to what some are calling unemployment insurance on steroids where the government would pay laid-off workers their previous salary for up to four months. But Democrats were upset about what they called a new slush fund in this bill, $500 billion to help major companies. That money would be sent out at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Mnuchin with limited oversight.

Now, Republicans are accusing Democrats of being irresponsible by delaying, while Democrats say Republicans are putting corporations ahead of Americans. They say that parts of this amount to a slush fund for corporations with little oversight and not enough protections for workers. Now, both sides do agree they have to sort this out quickly because Americans need relief and so do the markets...

On Monday, NBC's Today show was surprisingly direct in blaming Democrats for the failure of a massive coronavirus relief package in Congress."Overnight, Senate Democrats block the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus aid package, saying it has a slush fund for big business. Republicans warning their rivals are playing with fire as the economy tanks," co-host Savannah Guthrie proclaimed at the top of the broadcast. Minutes later, she reiterated: "As mentioned, overnight, the new $2 trillion coronavirus aid package was blocked by Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill..."Correspondent Tom Costello informed viewers: "On Capitol Hill this morning, Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over spending. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed House Democrats after a procedural vote on the Senate measure failed Sunday evening." A soundbite followed of McConnell admonishing: "The Speaker of the House shows up and we're back to square one."The reporter then noted: "Nancy Pelosi firing back, Democrats want more money and better protections for affected workers and their families."The flustered Governor replied: "Well, I mean, how long? Look, they should resolve this today, there's no doubt about it."Unlike NBC, CBS and ABC worked to downplay the failure of the legislation and claim "both sides" were responsible. "On Capitol Hill, senators are back to negotiating this morning after they failed to agree on a nearly $2 trillion relief bill," co-host Anthony Mason vaguely told viewers. In the report that followed, correspondent Nancy Cordes seemed to justify Democratic obstruction:"No deal. That massive trillion-dollar-plus relief bill stalled amidst a partisan divide in Congress over which individuals and businesses should get aid, under what conditions," co-host George Stephanopoulos declared at the top of ABC's Good Morning America. Minutes later, correspondent Mary Bruce announced: "After negotiating late into the night, Democrats and Republicans are still not on the same page, but I'm told they are hopeful they can come to an agreement today."Like Cordes, she was quick to parrot spin from liberal lawmakers: