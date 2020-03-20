Record snow Sweden
The first flakes of the season in Kiruna, Sweden fell back on Sept 30 and from then on have continued relentlessly, with accumulations now comfortably surpassing the region's all-time snowfall record.

On Thursday, March 19 heavy snow fell over Sweden's northern town of Kiruna further adding to the record-breaking 3.25m (10.7 ft) that has already accumulated this season-accumulations that busted the old snowfall record from 1997-98 (solar minimum of cycle 22).

Stefan Sydberg, vice chairman of the municipal council, is reportedly more excited than concerned.

"We have already set a record and we know that it can be another meter before the season is over," he said.


"It is positive when a winter town delivers."


The winter town delivered alright, as has the Northern Hemisphere as a whole.

Total Snow Mass for the NH is currently running some 500+ gigatons above the 1982-2012 average:

Northern hemisphere snow graph
The cold times are returning in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.

NASA has recently revealed this upcoming solar cycle (25) will be "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

NASA solar cycle 25 prediction
400 years sunspot observations
Don't fall for bogus, warm-mongering political agendas — prepare for the COLD learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.