© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque



Richard Burr, chair of the US Senate intelligence committee, has been accused of deceiving the public about the coronavirus outbreak and seeking to profit from it by dumping stocks that are crashing due to the pandemic.The North Carolina Republican struck back later in the day, accusing NPR on Twitter of "journalistic malpractice" for "knowingly and irresponsibly" misrepresenting the speech, and calling the article a "tabloid-style hit piece."By then, however, he was taking flanking fire from a different position.Much of the outraged responses to both the NPR and Open Secrets, praising their revelations and demanding Burr be imprisoned - along with the rest of the Republican party, President Donald Trump, and who knows who else - have been the usual suspects promoting the 'Russiagate' conspiracy theory over the past four years.To make the irony even greater, Burr has been extremely helpful to the 'Russiagate' gang while chairing the Senate Intelligence Committee. For example, he endorsed the infamous "intelligence community assessment" based on wishful thinking . He has also treated the ranking minority member, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) as "co-chair," covering for him even when it emerged that Warner was trying to secretly communicate with the British spy who wrote the debunked anti-Trump "Steele dossier."If it turns out to be true that he knew far more about the dangers of the pandemic but chose to keep silent and profit from it, that would indeed be a colossal dereliction of duty. But as his prior record in overseeing the US spy community indicates, it wouldn't have been the first time.