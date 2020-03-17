© Pembroke Pines PD/ Twitter

© Pembroke Pines Police Department

"Wanted: Unknown Cow."

"Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools."

"Pending charges: Mooving Violations, Uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police."

A cow described as "faster than it looks" is wanted by U.S. police after avoiding capture for over a month.The elusive female has been on the loose in South Florida since late January and local authorities have now issued a wanted poster for her.The police department said the bovine fugitive is not considered dangerous but has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County and has been known to walk into the road.