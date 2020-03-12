Society's Child
Coronavirus spread prompts WORST DAY on Wall Street since 'Black Monday' of 1987
Thu, 12 Mar 2020 21:18 UTC
The S&P 500 plummeted by 9.5 percent on Thursday. The index that was at an all-time high in February has lost a whopping 26.7 percent since, meaning that the record 11-year-long bull market run has come to an end.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 10 percent for its worst day since the nearly 23 percent drop on October 19, 1987, known as 'Black Monday.'
European markers also had one of their worst days ever, losing a whole 12 percent despite assurances of help from the European Central Bank.
Market panic was in part due to a series of cancellations over the coronavirus pandemic, which included US President Donald Trump's suspension of most travel between the US and Europe, as well as competitions put on hold in the NHL and the UEFA Champions League.
What we think, or what we know, or what we believe is, in the end, of little consequence. The only consequence is what we do.
I have not heard Putin say that he has any intention to stay for a long time; his opposers are making up stuff and they imagine that was his plan...
“It may shock you to know that all the world’s bacteria have access to a single gene pool, which has provided an immense resource for adaptation,...
Here we go again, tinkering with a divine creation. It is my understanding that in some circumstances, when an area of the body is deprived of...
It follows previous comment that the US intends to use all means possible to make it very hard for Syria and Russia to defeat the terrorists - so...
"I've never seen a meteor before." 1) Incorrect. He's almost certainly seen a falling star, which is a meteor. 2) As re a 'bolide' or 'fireball'*...