The winter remained harsh in the northern hemisphere throughout February with even more cold and snowfall records broken.

70 villages in southeastern Turkey were buried under 20 feet of snow after a powerful blizzard. Residents were left without power and water as they also struggled to dig their way out. Furthermore, two avalanches killed 41 in the eastern part of the country, while a 5.7 magnitude earthquake killed 8 people in the southeast... That's quite a lot of extreme events in a single region.

Haji Omaran, a town on the mountainous Iraq-Iran border, also experienced exceptionally heavy snowfall, with roads blocked and cars buried in the snow. Saudi Arabia also got its share of unusual cold weather (for the desert!) as the temperature dropped to -5°C.

Last but not least, Taiwan's highest peak of Yushan and nearby counties were hit by the heaviest snowfall in two decades, whilst Himachal Pradesh's capital received the highest snowfall in eight years.

Heavy rain continued breaking records around the globe: 2 feet of rain in 24 hours in Fiordland, New Zealand; 5 dead and hundred displaced in Kenya; a month's worth of rain in 3 hours in São Paulo, Brazil; rainfall 400% above normal in Mississippi; hundreds evacuated in Northern Argentina due to widespread flooding, while western Washington got hit by historic flooding and landslides... and that's just to mention some of the most significant events.

At least seven people were killed across Europe by Storm Ciara, heavy rain and strong winds shut down transport and left hundreds of thousands without power. And storm Dennis left its mark in the UK, dumping a month's worth of rain in 48 hours with 91mph winds.

Meteor fireballs also gave quite a show this month, sightings on the rise... at least for now.

