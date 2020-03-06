auroras
© Taken by Matthew Steinberg on February 18, 2020 @ Reine, Lofoten Islands Norway
After snow, sleet, and heavy wind all day, the clouds parted for a 2 hour display of spectacular pale green, blue, and purple auroras over the mountains of Reine.
No sunspots, solar wind or CME and Earth's magnetic ripped producing white aurora. At the same time the umpteenth Arctic cyclogenesis pushed across the N. Atlantic ripping ice bergs free in Labrador and churning the skies with cloud streets, cavitating winds and ice swirls in its wake.


