© Taken by Matthew Steinberg on February 18, 2020 @ Reine, Lofoten Islands Norway



No sunspots, solar wind or CME and Earth's magnetic ripped producing white aurora. At the same time the umpteenth Arctic cyclogenesis pushed across the N. Atlantic ripping ice bergs free in Labrador and churning the skies with cloud streets, cavitating winds and ice swirls in its wake.