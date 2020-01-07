Earth Changes
Weird 'electrical surge' detected running through ground in northern Norway - Auroras follow
Spaceweather.com
Tue, 07 Jan 2020 12:08 UTC
Yesterday, Jan. 6th, something unexpected happened in the soil of northern Norway. "Electrical currents started flowing," reports Rob Stammes, who monitors ground currents at the Polarlightcenter geophysical observatory in Lofoten. This chart recording shows the sudden surge around 1930 UT:
NASA's ACE spacecraft detected something as well. About 15 minutes before the disturbance in Norway, the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) near Earth abruptly swung around 180 degrees, and the solar wind density jumped more than 5-fold. Earth may have crossed through a fold in the heliospheric current sheet--a giant, wavy membrane of electrical current rippling through the solar system. Such crossings can cause these kind of effects.
While currents flowed through the ground, auroras filled the sky. Rayann Elzein photographed the corresponding outburst of lights from Utsjoki, Finland:
"We couldn't see the auroras in northern Norway because of cloud cover," says Stammes. "We had to be satisfied with the electricity underfoot."
Wildfires reach the sea at East Grippsland, Victoria, Australia, 5 Jan 2020
Recent Comments
Excuse the colloquial metaphor, but as one random YouTube commentator put it: "The real golden globes are hanging between Ricky's legs".
Another thing to take into account is that this 'hunt for culprits' could be a political decision to deflect blame from Morrison's govt - which is...
Move the United Nations to a neutral country. Enough of the U.S. using it as it's own bully pulpit.
Another thing to take into account is that this 'hunt for culprits' could be a political decision to deflect blame from Morrison's govt - which is...
"The Iranian government seldom makes decisions in haste. It is the heir to one of the world's longest and greatest traditions of politico-military...
Comment: And this happened while the Sun is quiet. Is the solar system 'grounded' by... a distant body, perhaps a 'twin Sun'?