"Electrical currents started flowing,"

© Polarlightcenter geophysical observatory

© Rayann Elzein

Yesterday, Jan. 6th, something unexpected happened in the soil of northern Norway.reports Rob Stammes, who monitors ground currents at the Polarlightcenter geophysical observatory in Lofoten. This chart recording shows the sudden surge around 1930 UT:says Stammes.NASA's ACE spacecraft detected something as well.Earth may have crossed through a fold in the heliospheric current sheet --a giant, wavy membrane of electrical current rippling through the solar system. Such crossings can cause these kind of effects.. Rayann Elzein photographed the corresponding outburst of lights from Utsjoki, Finland:"What a surprise!" says Elzein. "The auroras were sudden and dynamic, with fast-moving green needles and several purple fringes!""We couldn't see the auroras in northern Norway because of cloud cover," says Stammes. "We had to be satisfied with the electricity underfoot."