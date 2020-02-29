© Getty Images

Allegheny County is being sued after being accused of not properly clearing voter rolls.The Public Interest Legal Foundation filed the lawsuit that claims the voter rolls haveThe group also says"We are not assigning any kind of bad intent to the registered voters of Allegheny County. We don't even really believe they know this is happening. This appears to be errors that are occurring inside the four walls of the elections office," Public Interest Legal Foundation spokesman Logan Churchwell said.Action News Investigates found some of the same issues in 2004, including thousands of voters being registered twice and multiple votes being cast by the same people in the same elections.The legal foundation is asking the county to increase its efforts to maintain voter lists.