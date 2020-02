Conservatives are firing back after Full Frontal comedian Samantha Bee said their ideas were "dangerous."The liberal TBS show host sparked controversy when she took aim at Prager University on Wednesday, a nonprofit organization that creates online conservative content."Prager U's website says 'Prager University is not an accredited academic institution...but it is a place where you are free to learn.' That describes every single place! The last place Sam learned something for free was in a bra store. She learned she's been wrong for 35 years," Bee tweeted.The Washington Examiner reached out to some of the most-watched personalities on PragerU, all of them saying that their goals are to counter "groupthink" and expose young people to new ideas.Knowles hosts a show on PragerU called Book Club, where he and other guests read through works of fiction and nonfiction, emphasizing the significant themes in each book."Does Samantha fear Shakespeare will corrupt the youth? What is the Left so afraid of? Samantha Bee should consider tuning in. Maybe she'll learn something," he said.Bee criticized the organization for providing what she calls "shitty" and "factually untrue" commentary, targeting its anti-abortion, pro-nuclear family, and Judeo-Christian messages. "Come on; the important thing isn't whether God is a woman or a man. The important thing is that God is hot," the comedian joked after playing a clip from Prager, who discussed biblical descriptions of God.Bee, known for her crude and insensitive humor, said, "Finally, for once in my life, I want to feel the Lord in me."Rubin often hosts political commentators, religious figures, and psychologists to discuss a wide range of worldviews, giving them free agency to make their case for their belief system. In a report published last year by the New York Times, the news outlet found that online " radicals " moderated their political views after listening to Rubin and others within the identified "Intellectual Dark Web."PragerU responded to Bee on Twitter, jokingly thanking the liberal host for "advertisements." "Maybe you think we're "dangerous" because it's clearer than ever before that we're winning the culture! We're reaching millions of people each day with conservative ideas!"The group then retweeted a large number of supporters and shared other videos pertaining to philosophy, ethics, and other topics.Before comparing Prager University to "Monsters University," Bee slung ad hominem attacks against Prager himself, calling the conservative "bonkers" and his organization a "fake ass university."Responding to Bee, contributors to the nonprofit organization said she could learn something by watching PragerU content.Allen Estrin, the co-founder of Prager University and executive producer of the Dennis Prager Show, echoed the sentiment of his organization's public statement to the Washington Examiner."Samantha Bee did get a couple of things right. PragerU is reaching millions of young people. And we are dangerous — to the Left," he quipped.