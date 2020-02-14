A six-year-old boy was killed in Multan's Shershah after a stray dog attacked him.The boy, Sujawal, had gone into the fields to play when the dog attacked him, his family said.Residents want the culling campaign to be restarted in the area. But the District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Munawar Abbas believes the reason for the attacks is because people have kept the dogs as pets.The Multan Metropolitan Corporation has informed the provincial health department multiple times of the failure of the culling campaign.