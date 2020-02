© Reuters / SANA / Handout



A military journalist, meanwhile, published footage alleging a US airstrike on Syrian army positions in Qamishli. The video appears to show an F-15E jet belonging to the US Air Force flying over the area. The journalist claimed that this jet dropped a bomb as a warning to the Syrian army. An attack, however, was not captured on video.

American forces in Syria were involved in an armed incident near the city of Kamyshly in the northeastern province of Hasake, today February 12th. Local Kurdish sources report that the conflict took place at the pro-government checkpoint of the National Defense Forces (militias fighting on the side of Bashar al-Assad's troops ) in the Khirbat-Amo region east of Kamyshly airport on the southern outskirts of the city. Thewas followed by strikes from the U.S. Air Force.According to other reports,The incident threatens to increase tension between US and Russian forces in the region, The Defense Post notes.Syrian state news agency SANA reports that one civilian was killed and another wounded when US forces opened fire after their armored vehicles were stopped at a checkpoint east of the city of Kamyshly (the unofficial capital of Syrian Kurdistan).According to the report, the people of the two villages were angered by the American occupation forces' violent reaction, attacked and damaged the vehicles. The US military men then demanded for support from their comrades in nearby areas and could flee the scene with their assistance, but some residents of Kharbat Amou saidin the meantime, the residents of Boyar al-Assi also attacked the US military vehicles with stones and pulled down the US flag.Reports say the US armored convoy was stopped at a Syrian Army checkpoint in a village near the town of Qamishli on Wednesday. The altercation attracted a large group of civilians, who tried to block the convoy from advancing any further.Video footage, allegedly recorded in Khirbet Ammu, show people in civilian clothing - as well as in military uniforms - fire their Kalashnikovs in the direction of the US armored vehicles. It remains unclear who opened fire first, as each side blamed the other for the shooting.According to the Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation, the Russian servicemen prevented further escalation and ensured the exit of the US military convoy in the direction of a US base in Haseke province.​There has been no statement issued from the US-led coalition regarding the footage. According to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Myles Caggins, the US-led coalition in Syria opened fire on civilians "in self-defense". Caggins said the coalition was investigating the incident.Ankara has threatened to attack Syrian government troops outside the Idlib de-escalation zone if they are found to have conducted what the Turkish forces consider to be offensive operations.According to a senior military source of the Sputnik Arabic agency, a joint air raid of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force was carried out in front of the Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham Islamist alliance being prepared by the militants ash-Sham ", the former" Jebhat al-Nusra ") and the pro-Turkish" National Liberation Front "(NFO) in the area of ​​the city of Maarat al-Numan.The Turkish command admitted that as a result of the attacks on Taftanaz,. Local sources report that significantly more wounded were taken out from under the Taftanaz, directing them towards the Syrian-Turkish border. It has been suggested that the real number of military casualties by Turkey is significantly greater than the announced five-person figure.It added that the Syrian army soldiers could for the first time after years enter the village of al-Sheikh Ali in the west of Aleppo-Damascus highway.The London-based so-called "Syrian Observatory for Human Rights" (SOHR) reported on Tuesday that Syrian soldiers and their allied fighters had recaptured the M5 highway after liberating an area in Aleppo Province, which was the last terrorist foothold on the highway.Idlib and the area north of Aleppo form part of the only large territory still in the hands of terrorists.Previously, the Syrian army took back control of the two villages of Khan al-Assal and Kafar Nouran in western Aleppo from the terrorists. The Arabic-language service of SANA news agency reported that Khan al-Assal in western Aleppo and Kafar Nouran in southwestern Aleppo were recaptured on Tuesday evening and cleansed of terrorists.The Syrian army troops advanced in the western parts of Aleppo city too and liberated several districts of the Rashideen region, forcing the terrorists to flee the second biggest city of Syria. Security has strengthened along the Aleppo-Damascus international highway after the recent developments and the Syrian army's control over more regions.The terrorist group has intensified its attacks in Iraq and Syria following the United States' assassination of Iran's top commander, residents and monitors say. The Associated Press (AP) announced in an analysis that Daesh "clearly gained at least temporary breathing room" after tensions between Iran and the US escalated in the aftermath of the martyrdom of General Soleimani.Unofficial reports said the US army's central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.