The 25-year-old victim most seriously injured in Saturday night's dog attack has died, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office said. The victim has been identified as Devin White, a resident of the 2000 block of Mystic Drive, Plainfield.White was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. Monday night at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. White was first taken to AMITA Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet immediately following the attack, which occurred sometime before 9:15 p.m. Saturday in a home on the 22000 block of Judith Drive in Plainfield. He was transferred to Loyola very early Sunday morning.The three other victims of the attack, a 52-year-old woman, 25-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, survived with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason why the pit bull, which White owned, attacked them is still unknown, according to police.A press release on the incident put out by the Plainfield Police Department said the initial investigation showed the attack was "unprovoked."Police said the dog remained aggressive when they arrived at the scene. Plainfield Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid said the animal was shot by officers after they were unable to gain full control of it while attempting to reach the victims.The incident is still under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.