A town southwest of Mankato reported more than 15 inches!But there's one clear-cut winner withAs of 12 p.m., most of the snow has ended outside of some flurries or light snow. Generally, it appears that the Mankato and Rochester areas picked up 7-10 inches while slightly higher totals accumulated in southwest Minnesota, near Marshall.The metro area (leaderboard for the metro further down in the story) had varying totals, with lower amounts on the north side and higher totals in the southern suburbs.- Lake Crystal- St. James- Lynd, Minneota11 inches - Marshall10.8 inches - North Mankato10.5 inches - Redwood Falls, Morgan10 inches - Rochester, Minneota9 inches - Dodge Center, Pemberton, Stewartville, Waseca8.8 inches - Belview, Henderson,8.5 inches - Mankato8.2 inches - Bird Island8 inches - Chatfield, Douglas, Grand Meadow, Fremont, Owatonna, Predmore, Spring Valley, Stockton, Wilson, Winnebago