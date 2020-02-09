© Apex Mountain Resort Instagram



James Shalman likens the conditions at Apex Mountain Resort to skiing on clouds."You're skiing in this kind of weightless powder zone, the snow is blowing up over your shoulders, it truly is what you live for as a skier or snowboarder," Shalman, Apex general manager, said from the top of the hill Friday."We just happen to be in this little storm cell, and it just hit us, in a great way," Shalman said.He has been at Apex for 20 years and can't recall a bigger, longer-lasting dump of snow, and he's been talking to locals in the lift lines whose memories stretch even further."They don't know if we've seen [a storm cycle this big] ever up here, and if we have it's been 40-plus years."Over Wednesday and Thursday, Shalman says they did a little research and discovered Apex saw the most snowfall in all of North America during that 48-hour period.Word has gotten out, and the resort is seeing visitors from Revelstoke, Vancouver, Seattle and more, all suffering from powder fever."Almost everyone that I talked to in the lift line is like "Forget sick days and work and all that," Shalman said with a laugh.The big week is especially sweet for Shalman considering what a difficult season the resort had in 2019. Lack of snowfall limited what runs could be open throughout the season, and attendance was down."Last year was just not the best. We came off five or six really big snow years prior to that, so people were kind of like 'What the heck is this?'" Shalman said."We've had a really good snow year already but this is taking it to the next level. With two months still to go, this is probably going to end up being one of our best years on record, I'm guessing."Apex expects more snowfall overnight Friday and through Saturday, with skies clearing up Sunday.