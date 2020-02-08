Dozens of roads have been flooded in and around Johannesburg, including parts of the M1 De Villiers Graaff motorway. Some motorists were forced to abandon their cars submerged under water.
City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS) said on 08 February: "Heavy rainfall since yesterday has resulted in flash floods in some parts of Johannesburg. We urge residents to exercise caution on all roads, low lying areas and near rivers. Officers from all Fire Stations along with police are attending to various incidents citywide."
Dramatic footage of the flooding at the Botanical Gardens on the Gauteng West Rand #Floods cc @FaizelPatel143 Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/44I1dqZs6Q @CityofJoburgZA @tWeatherSA— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) February 8, 2020
Flooding swept through parts of Soweto and Alexandra, damaging homes and forcing residents to evacuate. Johannesburg EMS said they are monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement in Alexandra. Flooding also damaged a building of Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital.
South Africa Weather Service warned of possible flooding on other areas of the country, after heavy rain over eastern and central South Africa early 08 February. The service said, "Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving."
Social Media
With more rain predicted for the next few days, motorists are urged to be extra careful while driving in the wet weather. #TakeCharge @SAPoliceService @GTP_Traffstats @Abramjee @Yoliswamakhasi @AsktheChiefJMPD @TMPDSafety @CoJPublicSafety @FaithMazibukoSA @_ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/UbCkKNDmmp— GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) February 8, 2020
🔴BREAKING: #Flooding at Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/0RhZU3Dtd0— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 8, 2020
Reports of flooded homes in Kliptown and other parts of Soweto | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/k6WkGZmg55— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 8, 2020
Morning satellite image (08 Feb 2020). A lot of rain over eastern and central SA this morning. Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving. pic.twitter.com/tWb6GkQvHP— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020