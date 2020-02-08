© Gauteng Province Community Safety



Dramatic footage of the flooding at the Botanical Gardens on the Gauteng West Rand #Floods cc @FaizelPatel143 Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/44I1dqZs6Q @CityofJoburgZA @tWeatherSA — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) February 8, 2020

© City of Johannesburg EMS



Social Media

Reports of flooded homes in Kliptown and other parts of Soweto | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/k6WkGZmg55 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 8, 2020

Morning satellite image (08 Feb 2020). A lot of rain over eastern and central SA this morning. Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving. pic.twitter.com/tWb6GkQvHP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

Torrential downpours in South Africa have caused havoc on roads around Johannesburg and Gauteng Province. In some areas flooding has prompted residents to evacuate their homes.Dozens of roads have been flooded in and around Johannesburg, including parts of the M1 De Villiers Graaff motorway. Some motorists were forced to abandon their cars submerged under water.City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS) said on 08 February: "Heavy rainfall since yesterday has resulted in flash floods in some parts of Johannesburg. We urge residents to exercise caution on all roads, low lying areas and near rivers. Officers from all Fire Stations along with police are attending to various incidents citywide."Johannesburg EMS said they are monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement in Alexandra. Flooding also damaged a building of Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital.