Floods in Gauteng Province, 08 February 2020.
© Gauteng Province Community Safety
Torrential downpours in South Africa have caused havoc on roads around Johannesburg and Gauteng Province. In some areas flooding has prompted residents to evacuate their homes.

Dozens of roads have been flooded in and around Johannesburg, including parts of the M1 De Villiers Graaff motorway. Some motorists were forced to abandon their cars submerged under water.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS) said on 08 February: "Heavy rainfall since yesterday has resulted in flash floods in some parts of Johannesburg. We urge residents to exercise caution on all roads, low lying areas and near rivers. Officers from all Fire Stations along with police are attending to various incidents citywide."



Flooding swept through parts of Soweto and Alexandra, damaging homes and forcing residents to evacuate. Johannesburg EMS said they are monitoring rising water levels along the Jukskei river near Setswetla Informal settlement in Alexandra. Flooding also damaged a building of Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital.

South Africa Weather Service warned of possible flooding on other areas of the country, after heavy rain over eastern and central South Africa early 08 February. The service said, "Flooding possible in parts of the Free State, Gauteng, North West, northern KZN and western Mpumalanga. Stay safe and keep a safe following distance when driving."

Flooded roads in Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 February 2020.
© City of Johannesburg EMS
