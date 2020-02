A snowstorm in the town Busteni (PH), Romania on Jan 5th early morning. Thanks to Bogdan Chițesc for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/2j4iupUAUL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 6, 2020

Roads and railways have closed, trains have been canceled and schools have closed across the country after the recent snowfall and blizzard.The A2 highway, linking Bucharest to Constanța, a city on the Romanian Black Sea coast, closed on the evening of February 5 because of the blizzard, G4media.ro reported. In Buzău, Brăila, Ialomița and Tulcea counties, all national and county roads were closed between 22:00 and 08:00 for all vehicles, except the intervention ones.Similarly, roads were closed in Galati county (DN24 D Galați-Bârlad) and in Călărași county (DN 3 Călărași - Lehliu - Fundulea, DN3A Fetești - Lehliu, DN 31 Oltenița - Călărași, DN 21 Călărași - Slobozia and DN 3B Călărași- Borcea) because of the blizzard.The situation on the country's roads can be checked here Because of the weather conditions, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători canceled over 30 train rides. The canceled rides are listed here. The public transport in Bucharest was disrupted on the morning of February 6, when the circulation of trams was blocked. The tram line 41 was blocked after a bus skidded over the tram line in the Presei Libere Square. No trams were leaving from the square, while in the opposite direction trams were blocked in the Agronomie area. The trams running on lines 1, 8, 11, 25 and 47 were also blocked on Progresului Road, the Bucharest Public Transport Company (STB) announced.The Education Ministry announced that no classes will be held in schools in Brăila, Buzău, Călărași and Ialomița counties, where blizzard and strong winds are expected. As such, a total of 102 schools remain closed in Brăila, 155 in Buzău, 97 in Călărași, and 93 in Ialomița. Schools will also be closed in Tulcea county, except for those in the town of Tulcea.