Strong winds (100+km/h) and snowfall, creating blizzard conditions yesterday in Sokolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The whole town was without water and electricity.



Due to strong winds and snow, all the villages around Sokolac are without electricity and the city is without water.I am in constant contact with the commander of the Police Station and the director of the Forestry Department, whose teams are on the field towards Kalina, where a lot of trees fell on the road and created additional problems," said Bjelica., Avaz news portal reports.The stormy wind last night in Trebinje broke trees, demolished sales stands in the town square, as well as billboards, and a truck trailer overturned.Wind gusts at times reached about 100 kilometers per hour, local portals reported, citing data from the Trebinje Meteorological Station.The wind also damaged the greenhouse and in Bileca, a tree fell on a residential building.The stormy wind that hit the Herzegovina area tonight did enormous damage in Mostar as well.The wind was ripping and breaking trees, many of which fell on parked cars. Advertisements were torn down in the streets, windows were broken on buildings, some of which remained without a facade.The removal of trees during the night was carried out by members of the Professional Fire Brigade, while the inspection was carried out by members of the Mostar Police Department.Damages were also reported in other cities in Herzegovina, and due to the strong wind, a warning was issued for the entire country.