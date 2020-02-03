Homes were damaged and traffic brought to a standstill as flood waters of over 1 metre deep swamped the town.
In a statement of 02 February, the municipality said, "Amathole District Municipality has been hit by disaster in its Alice Town due to heavy rain today."
The municipality has dispatched its disaster team to assess the extent of damage.
Disaster In The Eastern Cape. Alice Town 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QEesMmY3Dr— Zukhanye Gwayi (@MaRhadebe99) February 2, 2020
WATCH: This video is making the rounds on social media showing the heavy flooding in Alice Town, Eastern Cape today. The @Amathole_DM say they have deployed disaster teams. No injuries have been reported thus far. @News24 @TeamNews24 #AliceTownFlood @Sesona_Ngqaks pic.twitter.com/xsWciCH4fX— Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) February 2, 2020
Amathole District Municipality has been hit by disaster in its Alice Town due to heavy rain today.— Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) February 2, 2020
The overflow caused Alice town to be on stand still as vehicles could barely maneuver from one place to the other whilst some homes have also been damaged. - Issued by ADM pic.twitter.com/bi8cDIXfxa