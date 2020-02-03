floods
Heavy rain during a storm on 02 February, 2020, caused severe flash flooding in Alice Town in Amathole District Municipality, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Homes were damaged and traffic brought to a standstill as flood waters of over 1 metre deep swamped the town.

In a statement of 02 February, the municipality said, "Amathole District Municipality has been hit by disaster in its Alice Town due to heavy rain today."

The municipality has dispatched its disaster team to assess the extent of damage.


