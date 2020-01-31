© Global Look Press / dpa / Samer Abdalla

A vast trove of artifacts, including 20 sarcophagi, has been discovered in sixteen tombs in Egypt's Minya region. It's the latest in a series of high-profile digs which have resulted in extraordinary finds in recent years.The Ministry of Antiquities unveiled the incredible discovery at the Al-Ghoreifa site, about 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of Cairo on Thursday.Two of the sarcophagi were still sealed and in 'very good' condition, according to Mohamed Wahballah, a member of the archaeological team. Amulets marked with scarab shapes and images of a winged cobra were also discovered.Egypt has sought to revive its ailing tourism industry in the wake of the 2011 uprising by bolstering its archaeological digs in recent years. The excavations have led to the discovery of numerous exceptional objects from the ancient civilization.