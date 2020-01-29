Secret History
Egypt's fascinating 'Valley of the Whales'
Tue, 28 Jan 2020 23:18 UTC
Egypt is known as the land of Pyramids, Pharaohs, and golden sands. Countless treasures have been excavated from beneath Egypt's sands, revealing a treasure trove of a time long gone. Archeologists have discovered pyramids, temples, entire cities and treasures whose value is incalculable. But there's more to Egypt than the Sphinx, the Pharaohs, and its incredible pyramids, and there is more to this wonderful land than the Valley of Kings.
Some 160 kilometers southwest of the Pyramids at the Giza plateau is a treasure trove of history. There aren't any pyramids, temples or mummies buried there, but it is nonetheless a site of great importance. In fact, Wadi El Hitan was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005.
The reason? hundreds of fossils of some of the earliest forms of whales, the archaeoceti (a now extinct sub-order of whales) lie buried beneath the desert sand.
The story of Wadi Al Hitan is worthy of the most impressive tales.
Some 40 million years ago (give or take a few), massive beasts swam in the vast prehistoric Tethys ocean. It was home to numerous beasts which have long since been forgotten. One of these massive creatures, over 50 feet long had massive jaws and jagged teeth. It looked unlike anything living inside Earth's oceans today. The creatures eventually died sinking to the prehistoric ocean seafloor.
Eventually, it became another one of the many secrets hidden beneath the golden sands of Egypt.
Time passed by, and the planet geology and geography warped. The planet's crust smashed India into Asia, giving birth to the breathtaking Himalayas. Mankind came into existence, and Africa saw the very first humans stand straight, evolve, and eventually build a civilization that would forever become imprinted in history.
The mighty Kings of Egypt build incredible mastabas, which evolved into massive pyramids. Egypt flourished and fell, and the land f Pharaohs was no more.
Then, more than one hundred years ago, massive fossils of long-gone beasts were revealed by the Egyptian wind, which delicately preserved and revealed the fossils since time immemorial.
The site is so important that scientists argue the site reveals evidence for the history of one of the greatest mysteries in the evolution of whales: the appearance of the species as an ocean-going mammal from a previous life as a land-based animal. Today, the site is a desert covered with geological features that make it even more unique. But in the distant past, Wadi El Hitan was a massive ocean where whales swam, hunted and reproduced.
The Valley of the Whales, as the site is dubbed, is the most important sites in the world to demonstrate the above-mentioned evolutionary process. The way of life of these mammals is accurately portrayed during their evolution. The number, concentration, and quality of fossils are unique to Wadi El Hitan which is a time capsule providing evidence of millions of years of coastal marine life and evolution.
The site portrays the form and way of life during the transition from land animals to ocean-going mammals.
Thanks to the discovery of fossils of other early animals like sharks, crocodiles, sawfish, turtles, and rays, scientists have been able to accurately reconstruct the environmental and ecological conditions of the site.
However, in the late 1980s, as all-wheel-drive- vehicles become widely available, people started visiting and documenting the site. Eventually, the Valley of Whales would attract the interest of not only scholars but fossil collectors and even tourists. People would go there and collect fossils without properly documenting or conserving the fossils. This led to the disappearance of a number of fossils from the site, prompting warnings for the site to be adequately conserved.
One of the most important discoveries at the site was also the largest fossil discovered there, with 21 meters in length. The fossil showed clear traces of five-fingered flippers on its forelimbs, and an unexpected existence of hind legs, feet, and toes, features that were precisely unknown in an archaeoceti.
The site exceeds the values of different similar sites in terms of the number, concentration, as well as the quality of its fossils, and their accessibility, found in an attractive and protected landscape.
The site includes an impressive assemblage of fossilized skeletons of Archaeoceti (primitive whales documenting cetacean transition to marine life), sirenians. It also includes well-preserved fossils of reptiles, as well as shark teeth that date back to around 40 million years ago. Scientists have identified the fossils of crocodiles, sea turtles as well as the fossilized remains of sea snakes at the site. A number of species of bony fish, sharks and rays are represented at the site, but the largest number of fossils are isolated small teeth, which are often inconspicuous. There are also larger fish fossils including the rostra and pegs of sawfish. In fact, the site features a sawfish rostrum of 1.8 meters long.
Wadi El Hitan is also home to a wide variety of fossilized shells as well as disc-shaped nummulite fossils.
According to scientists, the strata in Wadi Al Hitan belongs to Middle Eocene and it includes a vast mass of vertebrate fossil within 200 km2 of the desert.
While researchers have identified a vast number of whale fossils, they have also catalogued and reported the fossils of sea cows, among over one hundred different fossils.
The site has been found to feature typical streamlined body form modern whales, but also shows us clear evidence of some of the primitive aspects of skull and tooth structure. In other words, the valley of Whales in Egypt is a unique site not only because of its diverse fossil library but because of the examples of fossils and their respective age.
The site has managed to remain well-protected because not many people access it. In fact, it is believed that between 1500 and 2000 tourists venture out and visit the site which is accessible through unpaved and unmarked desert roads.
In addition to its vast collection of fossilized remains, Wadi El Hitan is home to more than 15 different species of desert places as well as 15 different types of mammals including the red fox and the Egyptian mongoose. The site is mostly frequented by the Gennec Foxes who tend to visit the campsite at night in search for food.