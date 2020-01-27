© Mohamed Elmaazi

1. Client-lawyer confidentiality breached

Over the years Mr. Assange and his defense team held legal meetings inside the embassy. Those meetings were protected by the lawyer-client relationship and the fundamental right to defense. However we can see those meetings were spied on, according to the videos published by different media. Under these conditions, it is clear that extradition must be denied.

2. The initial charge is flawed

It was part of the conspiracy that Assange and Manning used a special folder on a cloud drop box of WikiLeaks to transmit classified records containing information related to the national defense of the United States.

it was part of the conspiracy that Assange and Manning took measures to conceal Manning as the source of the disclosure of classified records to WikiLeaks, including by removing usernames from the disclosed information and deleting chat logs between Assange and Manning.

"It is dangerous to suggest that these actions [as listed in the indictment] are somehow criminal rather than steps routinely taken by investigative journalists who communicate with confidential sources to receive classified information of public importance."

3. Initial charge relies on co-operation from Mannin

g

Investigators have not recovered a response by Manning to Assange's question, and there is no other evidence as to what Assange did, if anything, with respect to the password.

4. Additional charges raised by the US are political

5. US legal precedent argues that Assange's work is protected by the US Constitution

"If WikiLeaks could be held liable for publishing documents...then so could any newspaper or other media outlet... This type of information is plainly of the type entitled to the strongest protection that the First Amendment offers."

"The court, in dismissing the case, found that the First Amendment protected WikiLeaks' right to publish illegally secured private or classified documents of public interest, applying the same First Amendment standard as was used in justifying the The New York Times publication of the Pentagon Papers."

6. Threats of violence against Assange mean he's unable to receive a fair trial

"Mr. Assange is not a journalist or publisher; rather, he is an enemy combatant - and should be treated as such... We should treat Mr. Assange the same way as other high-value terrorist targets."

Former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin reportedly demanded Assange be hunted down like the Al-Qaeda leadership.

Former political operative and media pundit Bob Beckel suggested in 2011 that the US should assassinate Assange, saying:

"A dead man can't leak stuff. This guy's a traitor... treasonous. And he has broken every law of the United States... And I'm not for the death penalty, so... there's only one way to do it: illegally shoot the son of a bitch".

Implications