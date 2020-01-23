According to Andina, the state owned news agency, flash floods and landslides struck on 22 January 2020 in the district of Uchumayo, affecting the communities of Congata and Cerro Verde. Over 80 homes have been damaged, including seven severely. Roads have been closed in the affected area. Damage assessments are ongoing.
The previous day heavy rain caused landslides in the area of Villa Unión, also in Uchumayo district, blocking roads and affecting 3 families, according to reports from Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI). A similar situation was reported in Yura district, where around 15 people were affected and roads were blocked.
Heavy rain has also caused landslides in other areas in the south and central parts of the country over recent days, blocking several roads in Lima, Ayacucho and Moquegua Departments. Authorities have warned of rising levels of the Sama and Callazas rivers in Tacna Department.
Huanuco
Further north, heavy rain has caused further flooding and damage in Huanuco Department. According to INDECI, 2 houses were destroyed and 29 people affected in the district of Monzón, province of Huamalies, after heavy rain during the early hours of 22 January, 2020.
Around 500 families were affected after flooding and landslides in parts of Huanuco Department earlier this month.
Social Media
#Perú #Iglesia #Arequipa @CabrejosMons #Oremos por nuestros hermanos: Aluvión cae en pueblos del Sur Arequipa, Perú, distritos de Uchumayo, Tiabaya y Yura; hay cientos de damnificados pic.twitter.com/koUr75EaBY— Observatorio Socio Pastoral CELAM (@observacelam) January 22, 2020
⛈𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗗 𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 (𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗗𝗦) 𝗘𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗔, 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗔.— Julio Montenegro G. (@Juliohydraulics) January 22, 2020
Inundó algunas viviendas y establecimientos comerciales en el CP Congata del distrito de Uchumayo .
📌Ubicación:https://t.co/FJTH9WGlWk
🎥Video:Revista regional "Testimonio" pic.twitter.com/ImorVksC0x
#COENInforma— COEN - INDECI (@COENPeru) January 20, 2020
Esta madrugada se produjo un deslizamiento por #LluviasIntensas dejando interrumpida la carretera Canta - CP Pariamarca (Lima). Autoridades realizan la limpieza de la vía. #COEN monitorea. | @indeciperu pic.twitter.com/IayKIS4x73