The Ukrainian prosecutor who Joe Biden pushed to oust had six cases against Burisma but they fizzled out after he left, a new documentary shows challenging the narrative by the former vice president that the media failed to check.When Joe Biden lobbied Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to replace Viktor Shokin with Yuriy Lutsenko in 2015,of the documentary series 'UkraineGate: Inconvenient facts' produced by French investigative journalist Olivier Berruyer, founder of popular anti-corruption and economics blog Les Crises,The American media reported that Shokin's case against Ukrainian energy company Burisma had gone "dormant," and that by pressing for Lutsenko's appointment, Biden was quashing corruption, even if that meant subjecting his own son to investigation in the process. Hunter Biden was on the company's board from 2014 till 2019. However,ations into Burisma open at the time of his resignation.Lutsenko, he said, "stopped all those cases."ABC didn't air this part of the interview, and the American media - including the Washington Post and the New York Times -The cases against Burisma and its head Mykola Zlochevskyfor various reasons. The company paid around $7 million in taxes, but it's a fraction of the $70 million that Lutsenko himself said the company owed.Berruyer does not claim that Shokin is an incorruptible public servant, and says thatEither he wanted to punish criminal activity, or he may have been motivated to pursue the Burisma case to seize the assets of the company's founder, Mykola Zlochevsky, before shaking the oligarch down for a bribe.Berruyer said.