© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

Dog that attacked, killed infant was a problem, neighbors sayaccording to investigators.McKenzie Terwell died Jan. 9 at a house in the 100 block of Vermont Avenue.The infant died of blood loss due to extensive soft tissue trauma and her death was ruled an accident, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger."The animal in question has been quarantined and an investigation into the events leading up to this incident is currently being conducted by the Dayton Police Department," Lt. Jason Hall said in an emailed statement.Hall said the incident remains under investigation by the Special Victim's Unit. However, police did not indicate whether any charges were pending in the investigation.We are working to learn additional details from police.