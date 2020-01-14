floods Iran

Flooding in Iran
Flooding in southern Iran has now left at least 3 people dead and 1 missing, according to media reports.

Heavy rain from 09 January 2020 caused major flooding in the southern provinces of Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan. In a 24 hour period to 11 January 2020, 92.7mm of rain fell in Bandarabbass, Hormozgan Province. The following day 76m of rain fell in Chahbahar, Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Parts of United Arab Emirates were also affected.

Flooding in Iran has destroyed houses and displaced hundreds of people. Roads have been rendered impassable by flood water, leaving hundreds of villages isolated.




According to Iran's Press TV, emergency responders have rescued 1,250 people and provided emergency accommodation for more than 300 people in around 40 towns and villages in Sistan and Baluchestan.



Widespread flooding affected the provinces of Hormozgan, Khuzestan and Bushehr in late December 2019, leaving hundreds of people displaced.