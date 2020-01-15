At leastin central China.The incident occurred on Monday evening outside a hospital in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province.CCTV footage showed an explosion inside the sinkhole shortly after the bus and bystanders fell inside on Monday evening.The footage from the latest incident shows the moment people waiting at a bus stop are forced to flee as the ground underneath the bus starts to cave in.A number of people gather to try to rescue the bus passengers, but are engulfed by the sinkhole as it suddenly widens.According to state media, the sinkhole stretched nearly 10m (32 feet) in diameter.It is unclear how many people were inside the bus at the time of the incident.Sinkholes in China are often blamed on construction works and the rapid pace of development in the country.In 2018, four people were killed after a sinkhole opened up on a busy pavement in the city of Dazhou, south-west China.In 2013, a similar incident killed five people at an industrial estate in the southern city of Shenzhen.