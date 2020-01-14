© BBC



Dust, ask and smoke in both hemispheres causing strange weather extremes. Australia ash/smoke cloud from fires passed over New Zealand causing summer snow, South America next for that plume to pass over. Taal erupts in Philippines on the same low solar activity lows as was seen in 1913 which we reached in Dec 2019. Dust storms the length of Australia add to the blowing ash/smoke from the wildfires there. Question: How much debris in our atmosphere does it take before temperatures drop?