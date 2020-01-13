© Amar Ujala

© Amar Ujala

© Amar Ujala

More thanAn official of the state government said: "The electricity and water supply is disrupted in more than 900 villages and 50 tourists are stranded in a number of places due to the closure of roads.With roads turning slippery traffic movement has come to a standstill in the upper reaches and the administration is trying to fix things.The officer further said that there is a risk of accidents due to frost in the place on Kempty Marg.On the same route, vehicles can go up to near the Gurudwara.State roadways buses coming from Dehradun to Mussoorie Picture Palace have to shorten their routes.Source: IANS