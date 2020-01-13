Heavy snowfall and showers claimed at least 14 lives in different parts of Balochistan and suspended road and air links of the country's largest province with rest of the world on Sunday,With a strong westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, snowfall is also expected in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, besides heavy showers have been forecast for Islamabad as well as upper and central Punjab from Monday till Tuesday morning, according to the meteorological department.An aircraft that had arrived from Saudi Arabia with passengers on Saturday night could not fly back, asWhile the passengers stuck up in the Kan Mehtarzai area were rescued by army troops and Frontier Corps personnel who removed snow from the highway, many others coming from Dalbandin towards Mashkel were not as fortunate afterSoon after receiving information through local WhatsApp groups, Levies Force and FC personnel rescued a few people but could not reached the point where a majority of them have been waiting for help since Saturday night.Chagai Deputy Commissioner Fateh Khan Khajjak said their own vehicles were stranded when he along with Levies Force personnel reached the Kaachar area and rescued 13 people."Several people with their vehicles are still waiting for help but unfortunately those areas cannot be reached without helicopter. I have made a request for provision of the helicopter to the provincial disaster management authority. Hopefully, it would be provided to us as soon as possible," Mr Khajjak said.Around two dozen passengers, including women and children seated in four vehicles, were trapped in the far-flung area of Kaachar close to Pak-Iran border. Official sources said army and personnel of Frontier Corps were making efforts to rescue them.They said army troops and FC personnel had reached many other areas badly affected by continuous heavy snowfall and started rescue and relief operation along with workers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) and local administration. PDMA officials and workers also provided food, water and blankets to the passengers who were rescued.The regional transport authorities and deputy commissioners of various districts have warned people against travelling on the Quetta-Karachi highway. They said roads were blocked at various points due to heavy snowfall in Kalat, Mastung, Surab, Zehri and many other areas.The new spell of heavy snowfall that started on Saturday night in Quetta continued with small intervals in Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh, Sanjavi, Khanozai, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Kalat, Mastung, Harboi, Surab, Khuzdar and many other areas of northern Balochistan.According to the reports reaching here in Quetta,in the border town of Chaman, Barshor and Bostan area of Pishin district.In Killi Luqman area near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman,Sources in Civil Hospital Quetta said that over a dozen people injured in snowfall-related traffic accidents were brought to the hospital for treatment.Heavy rains were also reported in Makran division that fills up Mirani, Shadi Kur and Akra Kur, Sward and Bilar dams in Gwadar and Kech districts. Water level in the seasonal rivers of Dashat and Nehag as well as other small rivers had risen after the catchment areas of these rivers received heavy showers. "There is no sign of danger," a senior official of the irrigation department Sher Jan Baloch claimed.He said there were reports that a small dam was broken in the Mand area of Kech district, which damaged mud houses. However, he added, no human loss had been reported yet.The spillways of the dams were opened to release floodwater after filling of all the dams in the area.According to the Met Office, heavy rain in northwestern parts of Balochistan may continue to generate flash flooding in Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Kalat, Quetta and Awaran districts. Quetta, Harnai, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah and Pishin may also witness heavy snowfall on Monday.