A severe cold snap killed at least 17 people in Afghanistan on Saturday, government officials said, as heavy snowfall and rain continued to lash parts of the country.Afghanistan is no stranger to extreme winter weather, during which various warring groups in the country have historically ceased hostilities,"We were not expecting such a bad cold wave in the country," Tamim Azimi, a spokesman for the Natural Disaster Management team told Reuters.but at the moment we don't have information on the exact number," he said."We're now expecting more cold waves in the coming weeks," said Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the head of the forecasting wing of the meteorological department.The United Nations had previously estimated that at least nine million Afghans are in need of humanitarian aid, including basic food and housing amid a drawn out war that has so far displaced hundreds of thousands of people.Reporting by Qadir Siddiqui; Additional reporting by Storay Karimi in Herat and Zainullah Stanekzai in Helmand; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Euan Rocha; Kirsten Donovan