HAPPENING NOW: More than 950 flights cancelled at O'Hare International Airport. Right now there is a ground stop at O'Hare for inbound flights due to ice. #weatherwatch #winterstorm #chicagoweather @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B5cGE4oFp8 — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) January 11, 2020



As winter weather begins to descend upon Chicago with rain, sleet and snow, more than 1,000 flights have been canceled in and out of Chicago, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.At crosstown airport Chicago Midway International Airport, a big hub for Southwest Airlines, nearly 90 flights were canceled.The National Weather Service tweeted about the severe conditions in Chicago on Saturday.The National Weather Service Chicago wrote. "This highlights expectations of timing for the Chicago metro area. Plan for impacted travel during the evening due to the period of heavy snow and reduced visibility."In Dallas, where a cold front has rolled in with a winter advisory that was in effect until noon local time Saturday,