As of 12:50 p.m. CT, 1,039 flights to and from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, big hubs for American and United airlines, had been canceled. At crosstown airport Chicago Midway International Airport, a big hub for Southwest Airlines, nearly 90 flights were canceled.
The National Weather Service tweeted about the severe conditions in Chicago on Saturday.
HAPPENING NOW: More than 950 flights cancelled at O'Hare International Airport. Right now there is a ground stop at O'Hare for inbound flights due to ice. #weatherwatch #winterstorm #chicagoweather @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B5cGE4oFp8— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) January 11, 2020
"The trends for a few hour period of heavy snowfall this evening with strong winds continue to increase," The National Weather Service Chicago wrote. "This highlights expectations of timing for the Chicago metro area. Plan for impacted travel during the evening due to the period of heavy snow and reduced visibility."
In Dallas, where a cold front has rolled in with a winter advisory that was in effect until noon local time Saturday, 63 flights arriving at Dallas Fort Worth and 13 departing were also canceled as of 12:50 p.m. CT.