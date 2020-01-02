Puppet Masters
Turkey threatens to take Libya by force and install Turkish governor
Libyan War The Truth
Tue, 31 Dec 2019 15:17 UTC
Turkish Defense Minister: " The process of preparing to send our forces to Libya has begun and we will form a military authority to manage Tripoli led by a Turkish military governor" https://www.addresslibya.co/en/archives/52814
The entire North Africa region is on alert, along with the Arab League which has condemned the Turkish leaders act of aggression and terrorism against the sovereign nation of Libya.
Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Chad and all countries surrounding Libya have stated that they will stand with the Libyan people against the egregious and illegal Turkish intentions. They also stand with their Libyan brothers and sisters against the terrorist mercenaries being sent to Libya by Erodgan in an attempt to stop the Libyan people from taking back their country from the terrorists of NATO, US, UK, Turkey and Qatar.
The legitimately elected government of Libya, the House of Representatives in Tobruk has formally called upon the Libyan National Army to close all airports and seaport and roads that would be used by the Turkish terrorists to enter Libya.
"We call on the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to issue orders to LNA air force to disable the Libyan airports that receive the Turks and mercenaries and to target the headquarters from which Turks were granted permission to enter Libya - said the Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Talal Al-Mihoub" https://www.addresslibya.co/en/archives/category/news
The president of Egypt, General Al Sisi has stated openly that an invasion of Libya will not be allowed, Egypt stands with the Libyan people against the Turkish aggressor. Algeria has moved missiles to the Libyan border and are prepared to support the Libyan people against the Turks. Tunisia has already attacked Turkish mercenary groups along their southern border with Libya and Chad has also closed it's border with Libya, standing with the Libyan people and their army (LNA) against all foreign aggressors.
Where is the UN??, their silence is deafening against the openly stated criminal intentions of Erdogan. The UN has been solicited by the legitimate government of Libya (HOR), by Egypt, by Russia and others to REMOVE their recognition of the unelected regime (GNA) of the Muslim Brotherhood that has invited Erodgan into Libya. When the recognition of the GNA is removed they have no power. They have no authority in Libya, the only authority the GNA has is what it given to it by the UN - SHAME ON THEM
This is a top urgent report to the world. The criminal terrorist leader of Turkey thinks he is going to own Libya and place a Turkish military regime to control the people. The world powers must immediately step up now to stop Erdogan as he pushes his overblown ego to re invent the Ottoman Empire.
He will not stop at Libya.
Comment: Sputnik reports that Turkey will halt it's offensive if the democratically elected government halts its take back of Tripoli from the NATO-backed regime: See also: Libya's elected government demands UN's usurper regime gone