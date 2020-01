© AFP 2019 / OZAN KOSE

Erdogan reveals his plans to invade Tripoli with his military and take all of Libya by force. After invading and controlling Libya with his military and Muslim Brotherhood mercenaries he plans to install a Turkish Military Governor to rule Libya. Thus begins his attempt to re-establish the Ottoman Empire one of the most evil, brutal regimes ever to exist.and we will form a military authority to manage Tripoli led by a Turkish military governor" https://www.addresslibya.co/en/archives/52814 The entire North Africa region is on alert, along with the Arab League which has condemned the Turkish leaders act of aggression and terrorism against the sovereign nation of Libya.They also stand with their Libyan brothers and sisters against the terrorist mercenaries being sent to Libya by Erodgan in an attempt to stop the Libyan people from taking back their country from the terrorists of NATO, US, UK, Turkey and Qatar."We call on the General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to issue orders to LNA air force to disable the Libyan airports that receive the Turks and mercenaries and to target the headquarters from which Turks were granted permission to enter Libya - said the Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR), Talal Al-Mihoub" https://www.addresslibya.co/en/archives/category/news The president of Egypt, General Al Sisi has stated openly that an invasion of Libya will not be allowed, Egypt stands with the Libyan people against the Turkish aggressor.and are prepared to support the Libyan people against the Turks.has also closed it's border with Libya, standing with the Libyan people and their army (LNA) against all foreign aggressors.Where is the UN??, their silence is deafening against the openly stated criminal intentions of Erdogan.. When the recognition of the GNA is removed they have no power. They have no authority in Libya, the only authority the GNA has is what it given to it by the UN - SHAME ON THEMThis is a top urgent report to the world. The criminal terrorist leader of Turkey thinks he is going to own Libya and place a Turkish military regime to control the people. The world powers must immediately step up now to stop Erdogan as he pushes his overblown ego to re invent the Ottoman Empire.He will not stop at Libya.