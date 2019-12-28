with Deutsche Bank's countless market manipulation tricks having been exposed, it no longer needs quite as many deadweight bankers who are unable to rig this or that assets

This year's figures also underscore the weakness of European banks as the region's export-oriented economy confronts international trade disputes while negative interest rates eat further into lending revenue. Unlike in the U.S., where government programs and rising rates helped lenders rebound quickly after the financial crisis, banks in Europe are still struggling to regain their footing. Many are firing staff and selling businesses to shore up profitability.