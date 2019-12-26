© KY3

Dozens of people are reporting a loud bang and flash that appeared to set off car alarms in the early hours of this morning.Concern has been raised on social media, with questions being asked about the incident which seems to have been experienced by people right across Merseyside.Debate is raging over whether the incident was weather-related -- but many are convinced it was not thunder and lightning.People posed the question on Twitter, with one user asking: "Did you hear that noise then? Like genuinely? Was it the noise of Liverpool becoming separate from the rest of England?"That prompted responses, including: "We just heard a massive bang in Greenbank, know someone in Childwall who heard it too."Jenny Edwards wrote on Twitter: "Can't have been the only one to hear that loud bang then in Liverpool??"Mike Dean replied: "Heard it in Wigan. Came on here to see if anyone knows?"The same question was being posed on Facebook this morning, with debate raging about whether it was simply a storm.Neither Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, nor Merseyside Police, was aware of any incident the reports may have been linked to.Neighbouring fire services in Lancashire, Cheshire and North Wales were not reporting potentially-linked incidents on their online incident-trackers this morning.Scottish Power has confirmed there is a power cut in the Conleach Road and Harefield Road areas of Speke this morning, though there is nothing to suggest it is linked.Engineers are on site and it is hoped power will be restored by 11.15am.