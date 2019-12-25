Records amount of snow falling on the #Coquihalla, #BCHwy3 Allison Summit and other parts of the southern interior. Please check @DriveBC for travel information, and put your safety first if you're considering travel. pic.twitter.com/qMS62kvtPi — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 21, 2019



The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardestThe winter storm that blew through the Okanagan and the B.C. interior last week dumped more than a metre of snow on the Connector, the Coquihalla, Highway 1 and other mountain passes, according to Environment Canada.Sekhon said the Coquihalla received up to 97 cm while Allison Pass got 103 cm.He said the heavy snowfall that started on Dec. 19 and continued non-stop into the early morning hours of Dec. 21 came because of a lack of warm air over the valley."An atmospheric river brought a lot of moisture to the coast," said Sekhon."The warmest air was further south, and that's how it was set up to be the perfect storm over those passes."Sekhonsaid he couldn't say for certain whether any snowfall records were broken, but nevertheless it was enough to cause traffic problems throughout the weekend.