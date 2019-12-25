© Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A St. Louis jury has ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in the latest of several lawsuits alleging that the company's baby powder caused ovarian cancer."It's disappointing that J&J is going to see this as approval of their continued sale of talc-based baby powder that harms women," Ted Meadows, one of Forrest's lawyers, said in a statement.Johnson & Johnson has consistently argued that its baby powder is safe and does not cause cancer, and has appealed cases where it has lost.Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Monday.St. Louis courts have often been friendly to plaintiffs. In July 2018, jurors in St. Louis awarded $4.7 billion to 22 women and their families who said asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused their cancers.