Up at Arc 2000 the metre of snowfall, more than half of which arrived in the past 24 hours, was car burying stuff...
Heavy snowfall and gusty winds in the Swiss Alps on Dec 22nd. Thanks to Fred Fritzy for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/ZsPQ2LywuH— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) December 25, 2019
Huge amounts (almost 2 m of snow) in Val Formazza (Piemonte) North Italy, Dec 22nd. Thanks to Stefania Brini for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/npIuGMSyYh— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) December 25, 2019
The snow is expected to ease over the next few days and calmer weather should dominate from Christmas Day on, with temperatures rising a little, but another snow front, currently looking weaker than the current one, should arrive at the end of this week.
The snow has again been driven in on very strong winds, and in some places has been accompanied by relatively mild spells and occasional rain making it unstable and the off piste avalanche danger very high, although equally the groomed ruins are in great shape and ski areas are fully open once slopes are determined safe to open, so in most resorts it's one of the best Christmas/New Year weeks in the alps in recent decades.
Deep fresh snow in Val Thorens, France this evening 23rd December— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) December 23, 2019
Photo via the Val Thorens FB page; #severeweather #snowfall pic.twitter.com/Rtew6UMUXe