Social Media

Le bilan provisoire ds dégâts causés pr pluies torrentielles qui se sont abattues sur la ville de Bujumbura et ses environs dans la nuit du 21 décembre 2019 ,s'élève à 14 personnes mortes, 33 blessées et 47 maisons détruites...https://t.co/GrtyPsMDZz pic.twitter.com/J1WRP4U0EO — CroixRougeBurundi (@croix_rougebdi) December 23, 2019



At least 14 people have died and 33 injured after torrential rain caused flash flooding in the city of Bujumbura, Burundi.According to Burundi Red Cross, torrential rains and strong winds caused human and material damage in Bujumbura and surrounding areas on the night of 21 December, 2019.Burundi Red Cross said heavy rain caused the Cari river to break its banks in the Winterekwa and Nyabagere districts in northern Bujumbura. Houses were inundated and some of them colapsed, causing fatalities. Others died after they were swept away by the raging flood water. Parts of Carama district were also affected.Burundi Red Cross, in collaboration with civil protection and the local residents are carrying out searches for missing people.