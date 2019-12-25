quake map
Date & time: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 16:43 UTC
Magnitude: 6.0
Depth: 563.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 26.96°S / 63.37°W (Argentina)
Nearest volcano: Antofagasta de la Sierra (419 km)
Primary data source: GFZ
Estimated released energy: 6.3*10^13 J (17.5 GWh / 15080 tons of TNT / 0.9 atomic bombs equivalent)