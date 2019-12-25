Graph
A large earthquake was reported in the South American country of Colombia Tuesday afternoon, shaking buildings in the capital, Bogota.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 2:03 p.m. EST, and was centered some 100 miles south of Bogota near the town of Lejanias. It struck at a depth of 6.2 miles. Sixteen minutes later, a 5.8 aftershock was measured nearby, the USGS also said.

As the shaking from the main quake ended, sirens sounded in the city of Bogota.


It wasn't immediately known if the tremors caused major damage or injuries.