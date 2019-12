A large earthquake was reported in the South American country of Colombia Tuesday afternoon, shaking buildings in the capital, Bogota.The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at 2:03 p.m. EST, and was centered some 100 miles south of Bogota near the town of Lejanias. It struck at a depth of 6.2 miles. Sixteen minutes later, a 5.8 aftershock was measured nearby , the USGS also said.As the shaking from the main quake ended, sirens sounded in the city of Bogota.It wasn't immediately known if the tremors caused major damage or injuries.