© Thomas Nilsen



© Thomas Nilsen



Many Lapland residents will spend this Christmas enjoying record snow cover, according to data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, FMI.The institute said that snow hit record depths in areas such as Pokka in Kittilä, Tähtelä in Sodankylä and Saariselkä in Inari.FMI said that this Christmas will be slightly warmer than usual in Lapland, with the mercury hovering around zero degrees Celsius in southern Lapland and a few degrees below freezing further north.Motorists should look out for poor driving conditions on Monday in the far north due to snow and freezing rain.However the snowfall will ease during the evening and overnight. Christmas Eve will be cloudy with more snow likely in some areas.Source: YLE News