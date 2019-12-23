Reventador is one of the country's most remote volcanos, located in Ecuador's Amazon region.It is also one of the most active in the country, with the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) based in the USA reporting constant activity at the site.The last major eruption at Reventador took place in 2002, with a massive ash cloud of some 17-km-high reaching the capital and affecting some 2 million people.Source: Reuters