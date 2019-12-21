Scientists have discovered that many mammals may live far longer than expected, meaning the bowhead whale has an average 268-year life expectancy.
Although none has been found that dates to 1751, it would explain why a whale found in 2007 had a 200-year-old harpoon lodged in it.
Bowheads, which live in the Arctic, were previously known to live at least 211 years, after one was dated using amino acids from its eye.
But Australian researchers who used a genetic 'clock' to predict animals' lifespans say the whales live nearly 60 years longer than that.
They worked this out from studying 42 genes and a chemical process they undergo called methylation that can be used to predict life expectancy.
Study author Dr Benjamin Mayne, of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Canberra, said: 'Vertebrates range hugely in lifespan, from a pygmy goby, a tropical fish which lives for only eight weeks, to a bowhead whale.
'The results will also help to work out animals' risk of extinction. This could not be used to predict people's lifespan as it looks at species rather than individuals. It also provides averages only.'
Using their method on extinct species, the scientists worked out that woolly mammoths lived for around 60 years, similar to elephants.
Using the human genome, the researchers found that the maximum natural lifespan of humans is 38 years, which matches anthropological estimates of lifespan in early modern humans.
They found Neanderthals and Denisovans had a maximum lifespan of 37.8 years, similar to modern humans living around the same time.
The reason the life expectancy of modern humans is more than double that length is down to advances in living standards and modern medicine, according to the researchers.
HOW LONG DO SPECIES LIVE?
1.1 years: Turquoise killfish
19.8 years: African bullfrog
20 years: Passenger pigeon, African wild dog
23 years: Little bush moa
27 years: European turtle dove
37.8 years: Neanderthals and Denisovans
38 years: Humans
60 years: Woolly mammoth, straight-tusked elephant
120 years: Pinta Island giant tortoise
205 years: Rougheye rockfish
268 years: Bowhead whale