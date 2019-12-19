© Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf

International relations stem from economics. T

he US is no longer a nation controlling half of the world economy as it used to after World War II, and the realities reflect that.

It is necessary to expose political action groups, which act on behalf of foreign funders and fail to disclose that fact to Russians.

Russia is helping China to create an early missile launch warning system, which is purely defensive in nature and will help Beijing defend itself.

Hundreds of Russian and foreign journalists are attending the annual 'big press conference' with President Vladimir Putin. RT is reporting live from the event.08:11 GMT The press conference is expected to last anywhere from three to four hours, and08:11 GMT The Russian president usually hosts the 'big press conference' in December, using the occasion to provide a year-end report on the state of the nation to the Russian people.09:07 GMT Putin's big presser begins.09:15 GMT A question from a journalist from Kamchatka, a region in Russia's Far East, is about subsidies for air travel to and from it. Putin jokes he is a privileged passenger, so his visits to Kamchatka are not affected by ticket prices and goes into details about the subsidies. Boosting the wealth of residents and making airlines more efficient will also help, he said.09:15 GMT First question of this year is about global climate change and how Russia is going to deal with it. Russia is not among the biggest emitters. US numbers say the US and China are the biggest ones, followed by the EU. Russia accounts for about 6 percent and goes after them, Putin says.But it's not a reason not to act now, as we see a global rise in temperatures, regardless of its reasons. Russia has a number of cities built on permafrost, which will be heavily damaged as the permafrost thaws. There are parts of Russia that will turn to deserts.09:18 GMT A shouting journalist from Leningrad region gets to ask his question out of order "as an exception." He asks about garbage disposal - a serious problem for Russia - and immediately proceeds to ask for a short interview after the conference, as fellow reporters laugh.and suggests that officials should do a better job communicating to people in rural areas, who are angered to see garbage from cities getting hauled to landfills in places near their homes. Eventually there will be enough incinerators to deal with the garbage.09:28 GMT A somewhat softball question asks what Putin has to say to critics, who accuse the Russian government of living off the industrial legacy of the Soviet Union. Putin says there are a lot of things left by the USSR that Russia should be proud of before shooting a barrage of numbers showcasing post-soviet buildup of infrastructure and industry.09:36 GMT Here comes another regular topic for Putin's pressers - the state of healthcare in Russian regions. Putin says09:42 GMT The first question regarding international relations is about the doping scandal and WADA's decision to suspend Russia from international competitions for four years and how Russian athletes are the party most hurt by the stand-off. Putin saysOur teen figure skaters can do what nobody else can do - and WADA's decision simply bars them from wining. The decision is apparently, Putin said.09:48 GMT A question about Ukraine and the aftermath of the Normandy Four talks in France. Putin says he is reluctant to voice his personal opinions about foreign leaders like Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, even after they retire. As for the peace process,, Putin said. The Minsk deal is the core of the reconciliation process, but. There is no permanent autonomy enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution for the breakaway regions, no direct talks between Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the east. But09:55 GMT A question from a Ukrainian journalist who asks if Russia "will disband occupational administrations" in the self-proclaimed republics, referring to the governments of the Donetsk and Lugansk areas. Putin says09:59 GMT Another Ukraine issue is the gas conflict. Putin says. But Russia has to take the ruling into account.Russia's concern is that the interests of both countries as well as the buyers of Russian gas in Europe are satisfied with whatever arrangement is eventually reached.10:02 GMT Back to domestic problems. People flee from the Urals and Siberia to big cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg partially because it's easier to acquire housing there. Putin says building infrastructure in regions will make them more attractive for people before talking about government programs to support young parents.10:09 GMT Putin is confronted about. The president explained his position. Lenin turned Russia, traditionally a unitary state, into almost a confederation by enshrining the right of ethnic groups to seek independence from the USSR. It. Ukraine, which split from the USSR and took many lands that were historically Russian, is one example. That's the fruit of Lenin's state-building exercises. Putin adds despite the criticism he doesn't believe Lenin's embalmed body should be taken out of the mausoleum in Moscow's center, because it would hurt the personal feelings of many people in Russia.10:12 GMT Putin talks about Moscow's relationship with the Kadyrov clan in the Chechen republic and the current leader of the Russian southern republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.And they risked their lives for their choice, as the assassination of Ramzan's father Akhmad showed. The reconstruction of Chechnya is a testament to the wisdom of that decision.10:15 GMT A Chechen journalist asks about a project of a highway, which would run through the republic and south into Georgia. Putin says. It's not a question of whether it makes sense, it's a question of priorities.10:22 GMT Putin is asked about the impeachment of Donald Trump and anti-Russian sanctions that Washington champions. He says. He added anti-Russian rhetoric and actions are regretful, especially when they come from individuals, who don't get to be accountable for the harm they inflict. For example, the US is trying to derail the Russian gas pipeline to Germany, claiming it is necessary to help Ukraine., Putin said. The New Start nuclear reduction treaty, which soon expires, may be kept in force as is as long as the US agrees to it. If it is scrapped, nothing will remain to put a limit on the nuclear arsenals of the two nations, Putin lamented.10:24 GMT A question about the upcoming celebration of Victory Day that Russia will hold next year and how some foreign leaders plan not to take part in it as a gesture of protests against Russian policies. Putin believes doing so would be disrespectful to all those who made sacrifices to defeat Nazi Germany - including people from the very same countries, which are going to boycott the Moscow events.10:26 GMT A movement to denounce Mikhail Gorbachev's policies, which resulted in the dissolution of the Soviet Union, will have no practical significance, even if it passes.10:29 GMT Does Putin think that the so-called national projects, big budget-funded initiatives to give a shot in the arm to certain parts of the Russian economy, are stalling and should be revised? Putin says there is no need for any major changes, but agrees individual officials should hold more responsibility for the failures that happen from time to time as part of the drive.10:34 GMT Another hot political question about the case of Ivan Golunov, a journalist who faced drug charges without any evidence to back them. The case was a major scandal highlighting alleged corruption in Russian law enforcement. Putin said the relevant internal investigations units are reasonably efficient. Golunov's frame-up case was indeed classified to not make police methods public, but was not buried, he assured.10:38 GMT A journalist suggests Russia may need constitutional reform to empower the parliament at the expense of the executive branch. Putin says such changes require a lot of consideration., when he held the office of prime minister under President Dmitry Medvedev.10:40 GMT Russia is not "afraid" of inflation, but wants to keep it in check, Putin tells an inquiring journalist before going into detail on how Russia handles its money reserves, including by investing them into the national economy.10:45 GMT Another question from the Yaroslavl region. It had expected a major investment in sport venues and people fear WADA's ban will derail that investment. Putin said there was no need for concern, considering that competitions in Russia will not be banned retroactively and that10:49 GMT10:58 GMT A journalist asks Putin's opinion about the EU's equation of the Nazi regime in Germany and Stalin's USSR. He said the country under Stalin did a lot of shameful things and that Russia acknowledges it. Butwhen it was attacked by Germany after the Munich agreement.The USSR certainly did sending troops to Poland when the Nazi troops attacked it, as was pre-agreed under the Molotov-Ribbentrop accord. But by that time the Polish government was no longer in control, and that makes a difference, he said.10:59 GMT More questions about Russia's domestic politics and a governor's retirement. Putin pledges Moscow's support to the region in question.11:08 GMTThere is work on that aspect.11:11 GMT Putin delves into another question about subsidized credit for housing for people in the Far East and red tape that exists in the banking sector.11:17 GMT A question from a Spiegel journalist abouHe reiterates that the person killed in Berlin was a hardcore criminal responsible for many deaths in Russia. He said, the people behind the Boston marathon bombing, Putin added.11:20 GMT A journalist comes with a couple of requests, including honoring a woman killed in 1942 and pardoning a certain person. The president makes no promises.11:24 GMT Putin is asked about Latvia's decision to ban Russian TV channels and Russia's soured relations with the European Union in general. Putin reiterates that thein terms of money, jobs and market shares. Russia managed to get some silver lining by boosting some industries like agriculture or engine building.11:28 GMT Putin gives a brief report on Russia's defense industry and the achievements that the country has reached lately. There are problems too.11:32 GMT A journalist gives Putin an excuse to talks about one of his favorite topics, artificial intelligence. AI technologies are already benefiting Russians by making the banking sector of the country much more efficient. There are also self-driven vehicles, where Russia is among the pioneers. AI will be a major transformative force for the entire world, and being on top of it is essential for Russia's prosperity and even survival, Putin reiterated.11:36 GMT A journalist from Turkey asks Putin to clarify Russia's position on Libya and claims in Western media that Russia plays a disruptive role there. "Do you believe everything they write," Putin jokes. "Read what they write about Turkey." The president reminded thatRussia believes that the priority question for Libyans is to reconcile warring parties and stop violence and is trying to contribute to the process.11:37 GMT There will be no major changes in the Russian pension system, the reform is over, Putin assures a concerned journalist. But there is some fine-tuning to be done.11:42 GMT Putin is asked if Russia should restrict its migration policies and whether it is wise to use migrants to compensate for low birth rates in Russia. He said the government can help alleviate tensions between Russian citizens and migrants by promoting Russian culture in the biggest donor countries.so there is work to be done in Russia to keep the negative aspects in check.11:50 GMT A journalist, who is also involved in charity work to help sick children, asks for more government help in that area. Putin says there is, before returning to a previous question about the democratic situation and government efforts to improve it. As for treatment of children, it's obvious that it requires special care from the government. There was a big media scandal in Russia recently over children with rare conditions, who need heavily regulated imported medicines for treatment. Changes were made into law to make imports easier.11:53 GMT A journalist asked about a recent law on domestic abuse, which sparked protests among the conservative part of Russian society, which saw it as an attack on the institution of family. Putin said putting public pressure on unhappy couples to stay together was wrong and domestic violence was absolutely unacceptable, especially when children become the victims. This particular law and opposition to it will need additional consideration.11:55 GMT A journalist calls on Putin to make December 31 a national holiday. "Our wives will thank you," he said. "It' would be better if they thank you," the president joked, adding that the idea seemed sensible, in his opinion.11:59 GMT Another question comes about life-saving drugs that patients can't get due to red tape. Putin details some measures that the government will be implementing to improve the situation and adds that12:04 GMT Bashkortostan, one of Russia's regions near the Urals Mountains, has been imposing heavier restrictions on sale of alcohol drinks to discourage abuse. Putin hailed Russia's successes in reducing alcohol consumption, a major contributor to improve life expectancies, adding that this result didn't require a heavy-handed crackdown.12:09 GMT Putin assured that12:13 GMT Asked about when Russians would see a big boost in wages, Putin said it requires a corresponding growth in economy.12:15 GMT Putin is asked about infrastructure build-up in Russia and whether a particular bridge project would get government funding. He said it requires a comprehensive approach and that the government is working on it.12:21 GMT, he says. He wouldn't name a specific best moment, but said seeing Russia's transformation over the decades was most fulfilling. Asked if he considered himself a historic figure, the president said it was up to future generations to make a judgement on his legacy. How Russia endured and remade itself into a strong dignified nation is a matter of pride for all Russians, he added.12:29 GMT A Japanese journalist voiced his concern about Russia's nuclear weapons and the promise to counter any US development of its arsenal with likewise measures. There are also concerns in Tokyo about Russia's closeness to China and what it may mean for Japan, a military ally of the United States.12:34 GMT A BBC correspondent asks about. He was also interested in alleged Russian meddling in British politics. Personal remarks, Putin said, are irrelevant compared to the fundamental needs of Russia, which he seeks to defend.He can only congratulate Johnson with his recent general election victory. Russia wants to improve economic relations with Britain, work with London on various global issues where their interests align. As for the meddling, Moscow says if Britain reserves the right to speak on domestic affairs of Russia, so does Russia about domestic affairs of Britain. Whether it should be considered meddling or not is a personal choice.12:36 GMT Putin is asked about how Russian farmers may get additional help and suggests development of leasing may benefit agriculture.12:42 GMT A journalist asks Putin to pay special attention to air pollution in Krasnoyarsk and to the plights of a historic hospital in St. Petersburg. The president said he will get in touch with relevant governors before discussing in detail wildfires, a major source of pollution.12:50 GMT A reporter tells Putin his newspaper recently exposed a scam in Sochi involving government-funded housing provided to war veterans and asks him to intervene. The president said he was not aware of this particular scandal and said he expected the city's new mayor to respond to it.12:52 GMT, Putin told an inquisitive journalist.12:56 GMT A reporter from Belarus thanks Putin for awarding his grandfather, a war veteran, and invites him and his Belarussian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko to visit his home city. The journalist doesn't seem to be interested in asking any questions.12:59 GMT A journalist from Ekaterinburg requests Putin's help in funding the development of the metro in the city. Putin said federal funding was obviously required to help regional authorities for such major construction projects and that the Russian government was working on it.13:02 GMT Asked if he saw a woman serving as the president of Russia, Putin said gender was irrelevant, compared to competence and integrity. Women certainly have a feminine touch that would be most welcome in a politician.13:04 GMT A sex education book author puzzles the audience, including the president, with a claim that many Russians were conceiving children "my way." "Is it different for ours?" Putin asked.13:08 GMT A correspondent from the Russian international network Sputnik complained that. Putin said there was little that the Russian government could do in this situation. Of course such attacks on the media are cynical, but if Russia responded by imposing sanctions on Estonia, it would only feed the anti-Russian narrative.journalists if they resort to such drastic measures, he added, promising to support Sputnik journalists.13:12 GMT A young journalist uses her time to invite Putin to an event that her outlet organizes each year and asks who she can ask to organize a visit. "Here is the boss," Putin says, pointing to his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who serves as the moderator of the event.13:13 GMT Putin promised there will be no more need to raise the retirement age in Russia in the foreseeable future and said pensions in the country will continue to grow.13:16 GMT A journalist from Altai asks for help in building a school, where teaching is done in the Altai language of the original residents of the region. Putin promised help will be coming.13:23 GMT Putin is asked about his daughters and whether he was going to recognize them publicly. Two women, who are widely presumed to be the president's children, are public figures. The journalist alleged that they benefit from the relationship, stopping short of saying that it was done in a corrupt way. Putin responded to the de-facto accusation, saying it was misleading and possibly misinformed.13:25 GMT The president was asked about the relationships between ethnic groups in Russia and said this issue was one of the most crucial, citing the suffering caused by ethnic conflicts and the grudges left by the persecutions of some people by the Soviet Union.13:29 GMT13:33 GMT The presser ends. This year it lasted for about 4 hours and 30 minutes, beating most of Putin's previous big conferences.