© Ben Arnst



134 inches, or more than 11 feet, of snowfall for the season,

In advance of the Christmas-New Year's holiday, Kirkwood and Mount Rose became the first major ski areas in the Tahoe region this week to open 100% of their terrain. At the same time, top-to-bottom skiing, along with vast new scopes of runs and acreage, is being unveiled at many ski areas for the weekend across the High Sierra.It comes in time for Christmas, answering the wishes of thousands of skiers, boarders and vacationers who plan to head to snow country for the holidays."It'll be a snow-filled holiday here in Tahoe," said Russell Carlton of Vail Resorts, which operates Kirkwood, Heavenly and Northstar ski resorts. "At Kirkwood, located near Carson Pass on Highway 88 about an hour south of South Lake Tahoe, 12 of 12 lifts are up and running for access to 2,400 acres of terrain.and is also expected to have 100% of its operation open for the weekend.Freezing nights this week also have allowed ski areas to crank up their snowmaking operations and add to the recent storm totals. Snow cats then spread out the piles of snow to refresh the surfaces of runs, and then groom it into a corduroy-like surface for skiers and boarders.After an expected light snowfall over the weekend,(Read more here